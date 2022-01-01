Significant transfer update shared as Nottingham Forest seek Middlesbrough player agreement

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Middlesbrough that will see Djed Spence remain at the club until the end of the season.

The wing-back joined the Reds in the summer window and has quickly established himself as a key player under Steve Cooper, impressing with his performances down the flank.

However, Boro had a recall clause on the player and there was a fear at the City Ground that they would activate that considering the two clubs are competing for a top six place and Chris Wilder is now in charge at the Riverside Stadium.

But, The Sun have revealed that after talks between the two clubs it has been decided that Spence will stay in the East Midlands, in what is a major boost for Forest and Cooper.

The player has made it clear on social media that he wants to stay at Forest, with the 21-year-old tweeting last night just how much he has enjoyed his time at the club after a difficult period on Teesside before the switch.

The verdict

This is fantastic news for Forest as Spence has been brilliant for them as a wing-back and he would’ve been very difficult to replace if he had returned to Boro.

From Boro’s perspective, it’s slightly surprising they haven’t triggered the recall clause considering Forest are direct rivals now, but you would imagine Spence has told them he wants to stay at Forest.

It’s good for all connected that this has been sorted so early in the window and now it’s down to Spence to maintain his good form for the rest of the season.

