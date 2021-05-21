Significant transfer update involving Luton Town and Ipswich Town revealed

Luton Town centre back Sonny Bradley has chosen to stay put at Kenilworth Road this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the defender has turned down a move to Ipswich Town.

The 29-year-old previously rejected an opening contract offer from the Hatters in order to seemingly pursue a move to the Tractor Boys, however it appears the player has now performed a complete U-turn.

Now it appears that the Luton skipper has changed his mind and will now sign a new contract with the Sky Bet Championship side as he appears set to extend his three year stay with the club.

Ipswich had been planning a move for the experienced defender, with the same website reporting the news, however it appears that Paul Cook and co have been dealt a big blow.

Bradley was ever present for the Hatters this term, making a total of 41 appearances across all competitions as Nathan Jones and his players secured a comfortable mid-table finish.

The ex-Plymouth Argyle man currently has just over a month left on his current contract at Kenilworth Road.

The Verdict

Ipswich were always going to fighting a losing battle in the race for Bradley as Luton can offer the one thing that the Tractor Boys don’t have – guaranteed Championship football.

Signing the defender from the Hatters would have been a massive coup for Cook to pull off, but ultimately it seems that the Luton captain was just holding out for more money.

The League One side will now turn their attention to other targets as they continue to overhaul their current squad after a sub par showing in the campaign just gone.

Getting in the right blend of youth and experience will be important for the club to master if they are to stand any chance of getting out of the third tier next season.