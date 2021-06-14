Significant transfer update emerges involving Jayden Stockley, Portsmouth and Charlton

Charlton Athletic look to be closing in on the signing of Jayden Stockley – despite reports earlier today stating that he was set for league rivals Portsmouth.

Many reports, including from Football Insider, stated that a deal had been agreed between Pompey and Preston North End for the 27-year-old to bolster Danny Cowley’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

But according to HampshireLive, who also believed that an agreement had been reached, there has been a significant u-turn from the player who appeared nine times on loan for Pompey in the 2015-16 season, and he’s now heading back to London.

Stockley of course played for Charlton in the second half of the 2020-21 season, scoring eight times in 22 outings for the Addicks and his experience under Nigel Adkins towards the end of the campaign may have swayed the deal in their favour.

It will be a major disappointment for both Cowley and Portsmouth supporters though, who were all looking forward for the deal to be pushed over the line – now that will seemingly not be the case.

The Verdict

Portsmouth seem to have a real issue of getting deals over the line already this summer – both with trying to sign new players and keeping their current ones.

Jack Whatmough, Ben Close, Ryan Williams and Tom Naylor were all offered new contracts by Pompey but they’ve all swapped Fratton Park for other League One clubs, and now they’ve lost out on Stockley to what you’d assume is a better contract at The Valley.

The u-turn has seemingly happened very quickly as well – the Lancashire Post reported this morning that Charlton had made a bid for Stockley but Pompey looked to be in pole position, so Adkins and Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard must have moved quickly to convince him to return to south London.

The search for a new striker for Cowley and Portsmouth will now continue and you can imagine fans are getting rather frustrated with the amount of bad news the club have been delivering player-wise in recent weeks.