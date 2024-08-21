Highlights Sunderland have decided not to sign Alexandre Mendy after failing to agree on a deal with Caen.

The Black Cats still need a new striker despite moving on from Mendy.

Eliezer Mayenda has impressed for Sunderland in the opening games, but they lack depth behind the youngster.

Sunderland have told Caen they are no longer looking to sign Alexandre Mendy after they failed to agree a deal with the French side.

It’s no secret that the Black Cats are looking to sign a new striker this summer, as it has been a problem position for the side since last season.

And, it has been claimed for weeks that Mendy is a target, with the 30-year-old also thought to be keen on making the move to the Stadium of Light, despite interest from other clubs.

However, an agreement hasn’t been reached, and journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter has now stated that Sunderland have decided to withdraw from the race to sign Mendy.

Alexandre Mendy would be a good fit for Sunderland

Of course, this could be a negotiation tactic from Sunderland, as they clearly haven’t managed to come to an agreement with Caen, so it may make the Ligue 2 side reconsider their stance.

But, if it is the end of their pursuit of Mendy, it would be a shame, as he would appear to be a good fit for Sunderland for many reasons.

Firstly, he is an experienced player, and adding someone who has that know-how is important to a young squad, particularly in such a crucial position.

Alexandre Mendy's senior career stats - as per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists OGC Nice 21 6 0 Strasbourg 13 6 1 Nimes 17 3 0 Guingamp 52 11 0 Bordeaux 18 4 0 Brest 24 3 1 SM Caen 142 65 11

As well as that, Mendy would bring a physicality up top, and his ability to bring others into play would benefit the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

Most importantly, Mendy has also proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer, and whilst some will question whether he can do that in the Championship, he is a cool finisher, and he has delivered for the past few years.

Sunderland must sign a striker before the deadline

If they are moving on from Mendy, the reality is that Sunderland still need to get a new striker in the building before the deadline.

Even though Eliezer Mayenda has started the season superbly, the reality is that Sunderland will need a senior striker to cope with the intensity and demands of the Championship.

As outlined above, this has been something that Sunderland have needed to rectify for over a year now, so you can’t imagine the fans will be happy if nothing is done in the next nine days.

That’s not to say that the club needs to splash the cash on a big signing, but they must get that experienced figure in, and it could really make a big difference for Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland’s summer transfer plans

Aside from that, Sunderland are in a decent position heading into the final part of the window, as they’ve so far managed to retain many of their key players.

There’s a lot of quality in the squad, and the early signs are positive under Le Bris, so there will be a lot of optimism on Wearside if they can get things right before the deadline.

The Black Cats are back in action this weekend when they host Burnley, who also have a 100% record, and they sit above Sunderland on goal difference.