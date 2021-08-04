Significant transfer development shared as in-demand West Brom man closes in on move

Matheus Pereira is likely to join Al Hilal from West Brom with the deal said to be at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Al Hilal are in advanced talks to sign Matheus Pereira from WBA. Final details to be fixed between Al Hilal and WBA on final fee – personal terms now agreed. It’s up to the two clubs. 🇧🇷🔵 #AlHilal Leeds are not interested – Matheus pushing to complete the deal with Al Hilal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who gave an update on the Albion playmaker this evening, following weeks of speculation about whether the player would leave The Hawthorns this summer.

“Al Hilal are in advanced talks to sign Matheus Pereira from WBA. Final details to be fixed between Al Hilal and WBA on final fee – personal terms now agreed. It’s up to the two clubs.”

Despite that, agreeing a fee could be problematic as it had been suggested in the past that the Saudi giants wouldn’t match the sort of offer that West Ham would pay, with the Londoners having previously been linked with Pereira as well.

The 25-year-old is keen to leave the Baggies as he took to Twitter earlier this week to criticise boss Valerien Ismael who questioned his professionalism, although the left-footer reiterated that he wanted to move on during the window.

Pereira shone for Albion in the Premier League last season, scoring 11 goals as they were relegated from the Premier League.

The verdict

Firstly, there’s no doubt that West Brom fans will be pleased that this saga seems to be coming to an end as the recent arguments haven’t done the player or the club any favours.

From Pereira’s perspective, he clearly sees this as a great opportunity to move and earn some serious money in Saudi Arabia, which many believed he referenced in his tweet.

Now though, it’s going to be all about the fee. Albion need to hold out for big money for the player and then Ismael needs to be backed with that money to improve the squad.

