Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is closing in on a move to promoted side Burnley, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist believes this deal is now "very advanced", with the Clarets set to spend around £14m to lure the Englishman to Turf Moor following his excellent loan spells at Bolton Wanderers.

Vincent Kompany already has plenty of options at his disposal in the goalkeeping department, with Aro Muric, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lawrence Vigouroux all able to step up to the plate and perform.

However, the promoted outfit were linked with shot-stoppers earlier in the summer and it looks as though they have finally addressed this position, with a deal to bring Trafford in all but done.

Who has missed out on James Trafford?

This latest news will be a blow to Leicester City who would have been hoping to utilise Enzo Maresca's links to Man City to bring him in.

They already have Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen but with Maresca keen to put his stamp on the squad, neither may start at the King Power Stadium next season despite their respectable CVs.

Leeds United, who have already lost Joel Robles and may see Illan Meslier depart Elland Road before the summer, were also believed to be keen on luring him away from the Etihad Stadium.

However, they are yet to formally appoint Daniel Farke and that has probably prevented them from bringing players in this summer.

How much of a blow is this to Leeds United and Leicester City?

It would have been a much-needed boost for the Whites if they had been able to bring him in - because they have endured a slow start to the summer and will need to pick things up sooner rather than later if they want to replace those who look likely to depart.

A move from Manchester to Leeds isn't actually that far and that may have appealed to Trafford, who would have had the chance to play in front of big crowds at Elland Road.

But in truth, they always looked like outsiders in this race considering Kompany and Maresca's links to City.

Leicester aren't exactly in real need of a goalkeeper at this point considering the existing options they have - but you could understand why Maresca may be keen to bring in a new stopper so he can implement his style of play effectively.

There will be plenty of other targets for both clubs to pursue though.