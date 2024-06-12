Highlights Liam Rosenior is out of the Sunderland managerial race.

The Black Cats' fanbase has endured a lengthy managerial recruitment process, with no permanent manager being in place at the Stadium of Light since the sacking of Mick Beale.

Although the Wearside outfit still have other irons in the fire, with an appointment needing to be made soon, this looks to be another setback for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Kristjaan Speakman and other key figures at the club, with mounting pressure on the board to make an appointment.

The Black Cats' board would have known for some time that former interim boss Mike Dodds wasn't the right man to take the permanent job yet - and that is a potential factor that has increased frustration about how long this process has taken.

With pre-season just a matter of weeks away, clarity is needed for the players, existing staff and the fans of the football club.

Dan Neil recently rejecting a contract offer reinforces the need for the Wearside club to make an appointment as quickly as possible, as they potentially look to make a strong start to the summer transfer window and the 2024/25 campaign.

There's plenty to sort out for the new manager, with some players' futures up in the air, including star man Jack Clarke's.

They will also need to address the forward department, with a lack of experience in this area costing them in their previous quest to secure back-to-back top-six finishes in the Championship.

Championship Table (2023/24) (End of season) P GD Pts 15 Watford 46 0 56 16 Sunderland 46 -2 56 17 Stoke City 46 -11 56

Liam Rosenior pulls out of race to become new Sunderland boss

Rosenior, 39, has reportedly decided to pull out of the race to become the Black Cats' new boss despite holding a first interview with officials at the Stadium of Light.

Having been offered a second interview, he has decided to turn it down, and is thought to be keen on securing the top job at Championship rivals Burnley instead.

The Clarets are yet to appoint their new manager, and with Alan Pace and other key figures at Turf Moor needing to replace Vincent Kompany fairly swiftly ahead of pre-season, the young coach may feel he has an opportunity to become a strong candidate in that race.

In terms of the Black Cats, they will now need to try and secure a move for Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes or look further down their list for an alternative, with a quick solution now needed.

Latest development has piled more pressure on Sunderland's board

Considering Rosenior is not long out of a job, having been dismissed by Hull City at the end of the season, he can afford to bide his time.

He is talented enough to earn another job, even if he doesn't accept a role in the coming weeks.

Doing well with the Tigers, there won't be a shortage of second-tier interest in him throughout the next campaign if he decides to bide his team.

Unfortunately, his decision to turn down an interview has only piled more pressure on the Black Cats, with the board already under fire for taking so long to appoint a new boss.

That's a shame, because the current board and ownership have done a fairly good job overall and won't want this saga to tarnish their legacy.