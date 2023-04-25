Sunderland are expected to push ahead with the deal to sign Edouard Michut on a permanent deal from PSG this summer.

Newcastle & Fulham track the midfielder

After a slow start, Michut has enjoyed a good first season in English football, and has shown what the fuss is all about, producing some composed and assured displays in the middle of the park.

Therefore, fans were calling on the Black Cats to get Michut in on a long-term deal, but that was potentially complicated as it was claimed that Fulham and Sunderland’s bitter rivals Newcastle were keeping tabs on the player.

However, in an encouraging update for the Wearside outfit, L’Equipe have confirmed that meetings are scheduled between key figures at Sunderland and PSG, with the expectation that a deal will be finalised.

It has already been revealed that Sunderland included an option to buy the youngster as part of the initial agreement.

The Championship side will pay around €2.5m if they remain in the second tier, but that fee will be doubled if they return to the Premier League.

Promotion is a real possibility for Tony Mowbray’s side as well, as they moved into the play-off places with an impressive comeback win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday, with Michut coming off the bench.

This would be another smart deal for Sunderland

We know that the recruitment team at the Stadium of Light have had a clear plan in recent windows which has centred on bringing in younger players who have the potential to develop and improve, with the hope that they will help the team and increase in value.

So, with that in mind, Michut perfectly fits the bill, and they have the added bonus of knowing that he can deliver in the Championship after his performances this year, making this a no-brainer. Plus, the fact Premier League sides were tracking Michut shows he is someone who is expected to have a big future in the game.

Of course, the only focus for Sunderland and the player is the big game against Watford this weekend, but it seems a permanent deal will happen when the window opens, and it will be another sound investment from the club.