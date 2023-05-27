Sunderland may have lost out in the Championship play-offs at the semi-final stage, but there will be no disappointment or frustration when reflecting on the 2022-23 season by their fanbase.

The Black Cats had a fantastic season having been promoted from League One 12 months ago, and they are in a good position to challenge at the top end of the table when football returns to the Stadium of Light in August.

It has been a quiet week or so following their play-off exit for Sunderland, but some good news has emerged with the Championship season set to fully finish this weekend as there has been a significant ownership update on Wearside.

What is the latest on Sunderland's ownership?

The last change in ownership we got at the Stadium of Light was back in March, when Dreyfus and Sartori bought more of the shares of the club that they didn't have.

Dreyfus' stake went from 51 per cent to 58 per cent and Sartori's was a smaller jump from 30 to 33 per cent, and that came from Stewart Donald reducing his own share in the club from 19 per cent to nine per cent.

Donald of course was Sunderland's previous owner, having bought the club in May 2018 from Ellis Short when the club were relegated to League One but lasted just under three years as in 2021 he agreed to sell to Louis-Dreyfus.

Controversy did end up arising when it emerged that Dreyfus only held 41 per cent of the club's stock following his purchase and both Donald and Charlie Methven held 39 per cent between them, meaning that there was no controlling shareholder on the board.

Following Methven's departure though, Donald's influence wained and despite revealing a few months ago that he had no interest in selling his remaining nine per cent, that is exactly what he has done.

Sunderland have confirmed on Saturday morning that Donald has exited the club after selling his shares, increasing Dreyfus' stake to 64 per cent and Sartori's to 36 per cent - presumably so he can focus on National League club Eastleigh once again after agreeing a deal to purchase the Spitfires in April.

Is this good news for Sunderland?

This would appear to be fantastic news for Sunderland and their fans, many of who weren't exactly thrilled with Donald's running of the club when he was chairman.

Things have clearly been a lot better since Dreyfus has been running the show alongside sporting director Kristjaan Speakman - there has been a natural progression and a complete overhaul of how things are done behind the scenes.

The new recruitment structure would also not have been a thing under Donald, so that's also another plus point for Louis-Dreyfus, who despite his young age is showing he has good business nous and knows how to run a club.