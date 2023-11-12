Stuart Webber was not in attendance for his final home game as Norwich City Sporting Director.

Webber stepped down from the role he held since 2017 earlier this week, ending a six-year association with the Norfolk outfit.

He arrived from Huddersfield Town after playing a key role in bringing the Terriers to the Premier League under David Wagner.

Webber was a key part of the recruitment strategy at Norwich, and was involved in the hiring of Daniel Farke, Dean Smith and Wagner as managers.

However, according to Alan Nixon, the 39-year-old was not at Carrow Road for the team’s 3-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

What next for Stuart Webber after Norwich City exit?

Webber has previously been linked with a potential move to several clubs, most notably Leeds United.

However, it has been reported that instead of attending the loss to Blackburn earlier in November, the sporting director was in Brazil.

He was in attendance for a summit in Brazil for a new football organisation.

It is unclear what links, if any, Webber has to this organisation, as he looks for a new role in football.

Webber’s popularity among Norwich supporters took a hit in his final couple of years with the club, with the team struggling to hit the same heights as it did under Farke.

Farke is now manager at Leeds United, having taken the reins of the first team squad over the summer.

The German is overseeing a successful first season in charge at Elland Road, with the team sitting third in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Wagner is under increasing pressure at Carrow Road to get results, with Ben Knapper set to arrive as Webber’s replacement on Monday, leaving his role as loans and development manager at Arsenal to take on the role in Norfolk.

Knapper will have a big decision to make regarding Wagner’s future, as supporters show their discontent with the side’s recent form.

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Norwich put an end to their winless run on Saturday with a much-needed win over Cardiff City.

An 84th minute strike from Adam Idah earned all three points for the Canaries, to move them to 16th in the table.

The gap to the play-off places is now six points after 16 games, with Norwich aiming to fight for promotion this campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Knapper will make any drastic changes at a manager level once he arrives as the club’s new sporting director this week.

Next up for Norwich is a home clash against 23rd place QPR on 25 November.

How big of a change is Stuart Webber’s departure for Norwich?

Webber has been a key figure for Norwich over the last several years, playing a key role in making major decisions.

He was heavily involved in the hiring and firing of managers, as well as player recruitment.

Knapper will now be assuming these roles, which could see a big change in direction for the club.

Wagner is under a lot of pressure to get results, and the dramatic comeback win over Cardiff may have just saved his position for another few weeks, as the club begins preparations for the January transfer window.