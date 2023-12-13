Highlights Tony Mowbray and John Eustace emerge as frontrunners for Stoke City managerial role after Alex Neil's sacking.

Stoke City step up managerial search

It was a summer of huge change for the Potters, with 19 new signings coming through the door as Neil reshaped the squad.

However, whilst patience was always going to be required, the board were not seeing the progress they expected, as a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday made it four losses on the bounce, convincing the hierarchy that change was required.

So, the call to sack Neil was made on Sunday, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy since.

And, in a fresh update, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has revealed that Mowbray and Eustace are under serious consideration.

“Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace and ex-Sunderland and West Brom boss Tony Mowbray are among the leading candidates to take over at Stoke City, I’m told.

“Slavisa Jakanovic is also on shortlist -though still lots of names in frame, as club determined to do exhaustive search.”

Tony Mowbray and John Eustace are sensible options

Stoke know more than most that having Championship experience doesn’t guarantee success, but it still makes sense that they are looking at two managers who have a good CV at this level.

It must be said that Mowbray’s is a lot better, as he has won promotion from this level in the past with West Brom, and the work he did with Blackburn in guiding them back to the Championship was very impressive.

Most recently, his time with Sunderland was very good, as he built a stylish, attacking team, so you would back him to be able to rebuild a struggling Stoke outfit.

Meanwhile, Eustace is a younger coach, and his only job so far with Birmingham City shows why he is so highly-rated.

He kept them in the Championship amid a lot of off-field trouble, and then, with a bit of backing in the summer, he had the team in sixth place before he was harshly sacked for Wayne Rooney to come in.

You only have to look at Blues’ struggles since to recognise the good work the former Stoke player was doing at St. Andrew’s.

Stoke must get this appointment right

The Potters have underachieved for the past five years, as they’ve incredibly failed to record a top-half finish since they were relegated from the Premier League.

Stoke City Championship Record Since Relegation in 2018 Season Position Points 2018/19 16th 55 2019/20 15th 56 2020/21 14th 60 2021/22 14th 62 2022/23 16th 53 2023/24 (after 21 games) 19th 22

In that time, they’ve had several managers, with many of those proven elsewhere. So, there comes a point when you stop blaming the head coach, and instead look at the environment they are working in.

For many fans, we’re at that stage, and whilst there is an appreciation of all the owner has done, he needs to employ the right people to make the right decisions, so there’s a lot of pressure to get this one right.

There were some positive signs in the 1-1 draw with Swansea last night, as they were the better team, but conceding the late equaliser was a tough one to take.

Next up, Stoke make the tough trip to West Brom, and it remains to be seen if the new boss is in place, or if Paul Gallagher will continue to take charge.