Significant Stoke City injury blow confirmed

Stoke City will be without Nick Powell for at least six weeks after he suffered another problem with his quad.

🤕 @NPowell25 has been ruled out for six weeks after going off injured on Saturday.

The forward has been an impressive player for the Potters over the years but he has regularly struggled with injuries that have prevented him from making the impact he would’ve wanted.

That’s certainly been the case this season, with Powell having made just 16 appearances in the current campaign.

And, he’s going to struggle to make any more this term, after the club revealed last night that the former Manchester United man is set for a lengthy lay-off.

Further details were provided by Stoke-On-Trent Live, who confirmed that Powell has suffered a reoccurrence of a quad issue that kept him out earlier this season, and a six-week return is a best case scenario.

The 27-year-old picked up the problem in the defeat to Blackpool over the weekend, meaning he was absent as Stoke drew at Barnsley last night thanks to a very late equaliser from Lewis Baker, which leaves Michael O’Neill’s men in 15th position.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to feel really sorry for Powell who has spoken about his frustration at his injury record over the years and this is another setback.

Even though Stoke don’t have much to play for this season, it’s still a big blow for O’Neill who will want a strong end to the campaign to build confidence, which Powell would’ve helped with.

All the forward will be focusing on is his recovery and he could make a return late on to play his part ahead of what is an uncertain summer for Powell and Stoke.

