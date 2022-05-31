Significant Steve Cooper development shared following Nottingham Forest’s promotion

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has confirmed he plans to reward Steve Cooper with a new contract following promotion.

The Reds are back in the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years because of the remarkable job the former Swansea chief has done at the City Ground.

Cooper inherited a Forest side that were bottom of the league when he was appointed, but a fine run saw them finish in the play-offs, where they were eventually victorious over Huddersfield at Wembley.

Therefore, Cooper is a hero among the Forest support right now and Marinakis revealed to the Telegraph that he will extend the deal of the manager.

“Yes, Steve will be with us. He has another year left on his contract but I want him to be happy. I want to give him the players that make him even happier to achieve big results and to make all these fantastic fans happy.”

It’s expected to be a very busy summer for Forest as Cooper looks to build a squad that can stay in the top-flight.

The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second

The verdict

There’s obviously no rush for Forest to get this sorted as Cooper still has time on his deal and he isn’t going anywhere.

However, it would be good for the boss to have a longer contract as he looks to build for the future at Forest, whilst a pay rise would be deserved considering the money promotion has brought to the club.

So, you would expect this to be a formality and if an announcement arrives in the coming weeks it will continue the feel-good factor around Forest.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.