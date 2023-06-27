Birmingham City are getting closer to being rid of their Far East ownership once and for all after American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner agreed a takeover in May.

The Blues have been under foreign control since 2007 when Carson Yeung became the single largest shareholder at St Andrew's under the name Grandtop International Holdings before taking full control two years later for £81.5 million.

Since 2016, the ownership group has been fronted by Paul Suen and his company Trillion Trophy Asia, with the club company name since 2017 being named Birmingham Sports Holdings.

There has been plenty of run-ins between the ownership and Birmingham fans in recent years due to their running of the club and their lack of communication, but their fortunes could soon change.

Wagner is set to buy Oriental Rainbow Investment's complete 21.64% stake in the club and also 24 per cent of Birmingham Sports Holdings' share, as well as taking complete ownership of St Andrew's, and when confirmed as the new owner he plans on eventually completing a full 100 per cent takeover.

A deal was agreed in May ahead of the club's final match of the 2022-23 season against Sheffield United, with Wagner appearing in several local pubs post-match.

It has been nearly two months though since that and there has been several hurdles to overcome - not the least passing the EFL's Owners and Directors Test, but we could be getting closer to an official takeover date being reached.

What is the latest on Tom Wagner's attempted takeover of Birmingham City?

There has been a lot of waiting to do in regards to Wagner's move for the Blues, but that is because of the complex ownership situation at St Andrew's.

Birmingham are floated on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and because of that, a 'circular' - in this case a 92-page document explaining Wagner's bid and the transaction in hand - has been distributed to shareholders and non-shareholders.

And that will go to a vote in the near future for shareholders to either approve or decline Wagner's bid, which will determine whether or not he completes his partial takeover.

When will Tom Wagner's takeover of Birmingham City be confirmed?

A date for a vote on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been set.

On July 13 at 4PM Hong Kong-time, shareholders will decide whether or not to accept or decline Wagner's offer, and only then will we know if the American will be the new custodian at the Midlands outfit.