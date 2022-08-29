Significant Sheffield Wednesday transfer update emerges on Nottingham Forest player

Sheffield Wednesday are set to wrap up the loan signing of Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten, according to an update from The Star.

The 20-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance so far this term, with this display coming in the form of a short cameo at Newcastle United on the opening day of the season.

He also started in their Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town earlier this month – but is unlikely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at the City Ground with the Reds undergoing an overhaul in recent months.

With this and Steve Cooper operating without advanced wingers, they may not be room for him to thrive in the East Midlands in the short term with the left wing-back position also filled with options.

Not only do they have Harry Toffolo at their disposal, but also Omar Richards when he comes back from injury and Renan Lodi looks set to arrive on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

The Owls have capitalised on this by moving for 20-year-old Mighten, who is likely to win much more regular game time at Hillsborough in the third tier.

And according to The Star, this deal could be wrapped up in the next day and it’s currently unclear whether he will be registered in time for tomorrow evening’s game against Bradford City.

The Verdict:

It remains to be seen whether he would fit in at Hillsborough because Marvin Johnson is a very good option to have at left wing-back, with Jaden Brown able to be a decent backup option in that area.

Having competition in that area is important – but Darren Moore does need to be careful not to create disharmony because Johnson will feel hard done by if he was to lose his starting place.

Mighten will also want to be one of the first names on the teamsheet considering he’s set to drop down two tiers, so it will be interesting to see whether he’s a regular starter.

Even on the right, Liam Palmer and Jack Hunt can operate there and neither will want to see their game time limited, so that could see the Forest man operate up top.

Mallik Wilks, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith could be ahead of him in the pecking order in this department though with all three able to be prolific scorers, with Josh Windass available as another option.

You can’t help but feel the goalkeeping position was the top priority if they wanted to strengthen further, though the departure of Sylla Sow should open up a spot for Mighten to come in.

A change of system may also be a game-changer for the imminent arrival.