Significant Sheffield United player boost emerges ahead of Watford showdown

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Iliman Ndiaye will be fit enough to feature for the club this weekend in their showdown with Watford.

Ndiaye was named as a substitute for the Blades in their recent clash with Millwall due to an issue with his thigh.

The Senegal international was introduced in the second-half of this showdown and went on to pick up a knock following a late tackle at The Den.

Despite levelling proceedings on two separate occasions last weekend, the Blades were unable to prevent Millwall from sealing all three points as Tom Bradshaw completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute.

As a result of Middlesbrough’s victory over Queens Park Rangers, United’s lead over Michael Carrick’s side in the Championship standings has been reduced to four points.

Set to face a Watford outfit on Saturday who are pushing for a place in the play-offs under the guidance of Slaven Bilic, the Blades know that they will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result at Bramall Lane.

Ahead of this clash, Heckingbottom has shared an update on Ndiaye.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by United’s official Twitter account), Heckingbottom said: “Everyone’s good, everyone’s fit.

“Some illness, some boys missed training early in the week, but everyone’s been on the grass today.

“Iliman picked up a heavy tackle, it was a late one, but he’s fine.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for the Blades as Ndiaye has been a stand-out performer in the Championship this season and thus being able to turn to him for inspiration on Saturday is a significant boost.

During the 32 league appearances that he has made for United in the current term, Ndiaye has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions while he has also chipped in with seven assists for his team-mates.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.17 in the second-tier, the 22-year-old will fancy his chances of causing all kinds of issues for Watford’s defenders.

Providing that the Blades go on to claim a victory in front of their own supporters this weekend, they could use the confidence gained from this result to extend the gap between them and fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough over the course of the coming weeks.

