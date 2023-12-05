Highlights After Paul Heckingbottom's departure from Sheffield United, boardrooms in the Championship are on alert for potential managerial changes.

Stoke and Norwich are two clubs where a managerial change could happen soon, and Heckingbottom could be a potential candidate.

Historically, both Norwich and Stoke give managers time, but with Heckingbottom available, they may consider a change sooner if results don't improve quickly.

As we approach the halfway point in the Championship season, it seems like the ideal time for clubs to take stock and measure their progress.

Naturally, that can bring about changes, and we’ve seen two managerial casualties this week, with Michael Duff sacked at Swansea, and Tony Mowbray, perhaps more surprisingly, dismissed by Sunderland.

Sacking a manager is never an easy decision, and the hierarchy at any club will always have the same question - who is next?

There’s no value in making a change if you don’t believe someone better can come in, so if you want your club to move forward, it’s all about timing.

Paul Heckingbottom will have Championship suitors

Therefore, you can be sure that boardrooms in the Championship are on alert after Paul Heckingbottom’s departure from Sheffield United was confirmed.

The 49-year-old did an outstanding job at Bramall Lane under difficult circumstances.

Initially, he managed to build a unity between a side that had underachieved under Slavisa Jokanovic, with the Blades going on to reach the play-offs.

Then, in his first full season in charge, they won automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Admittedly, this campaign has been extremely tough in the opening months, but most observers would agree that the issues stem from the lack of resources at his disposal.

Not only did he receive limited backing in the market, but Heckingbottom also had to contend with losing two key players in Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.

So, it was always going to be a huge task to make Sheffield United competitive in the top-flight, and injuries haven’t helped either.

It remains to be seen when Heckingbottom will want to get back into work, but realistically he will know his next job is likely to be in the Championship.

Stoke and Norwich could turn to Paul Heckingbottom

You never like to see a manager lose his job, but the reality is that Stoke and Norwich are two clubs where you feel a managerial change could happen shortly.

Whilst the Canaries have won three in four, David Wagner was clinging to his job by his fingertips last month, and he still hasn’t won the fan base back. Therefore, a few defeats could change his situation, particularly if they lose to bitter rivals Ipswich later this month.

Meanwhile, Stoke are undoubtedly one of the biggest underachievers so far in the campaign, with Alex Neil yet to convince since joining from Sunderland around 15 months ago.

Patience was always going to be required at the Bet365 Stadium following a ridiculous turnover in players during the summer, but there are no real signs of improvement as they lurk close to the bottom three.

Historically, Norwich and Stoke are clubs that generally give managers time, with both sets of owners taking a pragmatic approach when it comes to deciding their next moves.

Now though, with Heckingbottom available, it may tempt them to consider a change quicker than they would normally if things don’t improve swiftly.