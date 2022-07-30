Significant release clause claim made over Newcastle’s interest in Burnley player

Newcastle United are ready to trigger the release clause in Maxwel Cornet’s Burnley contract, journalist Ekrem Konur has claimed.

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season, Cornet’s future has been the subject of much speculation, with a number of top-flight clubs linked with the winger.

It has even been claimed that Everton have an agreement in place with Cornet, but have yet to secure a deal with Burnley for the deal.

Earlier this week, Newcastle emerged as one of those thought to be interested in the 25-year-old, and it now seems as though they are set to make their move to complete a deal.

According to this latest update, the Magpies are now set to trigger the £20million release clause in Cornet’s contract at Turf Moor, putting them in pole position to complete a deal.

Having only joined Burnley from Lyon last summer, Cornet scored nine goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League appearances for the Clarets during the 2021/22 campaign.

The winger was not involved in Burnley’s matchday squad as they began their Championship campaign with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

The Verdict

This does seem like being a smart move for Newcastle to make in their pursuit of Cornet.

Triggering his release clause while other clubs haggle over a fee, puts them in pole position to complete a deal for the 25-year-old.

The Magpies certainly look as though they do need a winger this summer to boost their attacking options, and Cornet’s impact in a struggling Burnley side last season, suggests he could be an asset for them in the top-flight.

Given they should the funds available to pay that fee, this therefore looks to be a sensible approach for Newcastle to take, and it will be interesting to see what sort of response this might spark from other interested clubs.