Highlights Reading's financial troubles under owner Dai Yongge have led to serious consequences, including points deductions and potential administration, putting the future of the club in doubt.

If Reading enters administration, they will face another points deduction, making it even harder for them to stay in League One. It's difficult to see a realistic path for survival in this scenario.

The administrators will be tasked with finding a buyer for the club, and failure to do so could result in liquidation. Fans are hopeful that a genuine buyer will emerge to secure the future of the club.

Reading look set to enter administration as their financial issues under owner Dai Yongge continue.

Reading could enter administration this week

It’s well-known that the Royals have had serious problems over the past 18 months, with the club having several points deductions due to financial breaches, with Yongge having failed to pay the wages on time on multiple occasions.

One of those deductions contributed significantly to their relegation from the Championship last season, and Ruben Selles’ are currently in the bottom four of League One after being hit with two penalties already, with more punishments potentially on the horizon.

A failure to pay a HMRC tax bill has seen the club served with a winding-up order previously, and despite apparent interest in the club, no deal has been agreed with Yongge.

Therefore, the situation is clearly very bleak, and it appears more bad news is on the way, as journalist Anthony Smith revealed that the Berkshire outfit could be set for administration as soon as this week.

“Heard from a good source that the administrators will be in before the end of the week.”

What does this mean for Reading?

This is the news that Reading fans will have been fearing for some time, as it puts their future as a football club in doubt.

In the short-term, it would mean another points deduction is on the way, as clubs automatically lose 12 points when they enter administration.

Obviously, that would put Reading in a hugely difficult position in terms of staying in the third tier. They are already five points from safety, and it’s hard to see a way they realistically survive if they do enter administration.

Of course, if it does happen, there would be bigger concerns for the club, as the administrators would be tasked with finding a buyer, and failure to do so could see liquidation.

Hopefully the interest in the club means some genuine buyers will come forward, but ultimately we will wait to see what happens on that front.

Unfortunately, there are countless examples of clubs up and down the country who have suffered badly from mismanagement due to the owners, and this is the latest.

What next for Reading?

From a football perspective, Selles will have to try and keep his players focused on the upcoming games, with the Royals next in action when they take on Charlton at The Valley on October 21.

That will be very difficult, but the reality is that those at Reading in the past 12 to 18 months have had off-field distractions all the time. Generally, they have coped well, and whilst results haven’t always been great, the players have given their all.

Now, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what actually happens, but if the club do enter administration then it’s going to be a very tough period coming up for Reading, and things could still get worse.

So, hopefully there will be some good news and this update doesn’t come to fruition, as the fans deserve so much better. They have been pushing to get a new owner in, and they will be hoping that news of a genuine buyer emerges as soon as possible.