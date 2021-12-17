Significant Reading transfer update comes to light

Reading midfielder John Swift has no intention of leaving the club in the upcoming January transfer window, as per a recent report by the Reading Chronicle.

The midfielder has been in great form for the Royals so far this season and had reportedly been attracting plenty of interest in his services from clubs in the Premier League.

However sources that are close to the situation involving the player have suggested that the player himself has no interest in leaving halfway through the campaign and remains committed to helping the Berkshire side climb the league table.

Swift has an impressive eight goals and nine assists to his name so far this term and is viewed as a key player as a result of this.

The player is said to view a summer move as more of a preference if he decides to leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium, which means he is set to remain with the Royals until at least the end of the current campaign.

Swift is however set to see his contract with the club expire in the summer of next year, which means he could leave for nothing.

The Verdict

This is a massive boost for Reading and their hopes of staying in the Sky Bet Championship for another season.

Swift has proven time and time again this year that he is far and away their star man and losing him halfway through the campaign could have had catastrophic consequences for the club.

His goal scoring form has been so impressive from midfield, whilst his creativity continues to be one of his main qualities.

The hope will be now that he can remain focused on the task in hand as the Royals seek to move themselves away from trouble after experiencing a pretty bad slump in form.