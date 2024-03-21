Highlights Genevra Associates are back in the race to buy League One side Reading.

They were believed to be close to gaining exclusivity back in November, but a full agreement failed to materialise.

Exclusivity could be given to a party before the end of the month.

Luxembourg-based hedge fund Genevra Associates are back in the race to buy League One side Reading, according to The Telegraph.

The Royals were the subject of interest from the same party back in November and were even thought to be on the verge of gaining exclusivity during the same month, but a deal collapsed in the end.

However, they seem to have unfinished business with the Berkshire outfit, and remain keen to get a takeover deal over the line with the troubled third-tier club in desperate need of a sale.

Current owners Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li have been targeted by protests in recent months and a pitch invasion even occurred in January in fans' desperate attempts to get him to sell the club - and exclusivity could be given to a potential buyer before the end of the month.

There were and still are genuine concerns about administration and potential liquidation, especially with the Royals not safe from relegation at this stage, but many fans have become hopeful that their misery under the Dai siblings' stewardship is finally set to come to an end.

League One Table (18th-21st) (As of March 21st) P GD Pts 18 Reading 39 -2 42 19 Burton Albion 38 -19 39 20 Cambridge United 38 -23 39 21 Cheltenham Town 37 -20 35

Genevra aren't the only party in the race to secure a takeover deal, with two other bids on the table, and Mr Dai is believed to be close to selecting his preferred bidder.

And by the end of the month, the club are hoping to sign a letter of intent with this preferred bidder, which will include many things including the timeframe for a potential sale.

Former Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al-Hammad was involved in negotiations last year when Genevra wanted to take control of the club, but it remains to be seen whether that's still the case now.

Reading FC shortfall issue set to be solved

The reported £1m shortfall has been a source of concern for many of the Royals' supporters, who have even come together to raise money for the club through ticket sales.

According to The Telegraph though, this shortfall is likely to be covered by sponsorship funds, which will rule out the possibility of a further two points being deducted in the short term.

This automatic deduction will be triggered if HMRC and wages aren't paid this month, but it looks as though the Royals are set to avoid this sanction, something that will come as a relief to fans who are worried about what impact a further deduction could have on the team.

Reading FC fans will want this takeover saga to be over as quickly as possible

The claim that the shortfall is set to be covered will please supporters.

Another points deduction could have a hugely negative effect, so fans will be praying that this update is accurate.

In terms of a takeover though, supporters will just want this saga to be over and done with as quickly as possible.

This saga has been going on for months now and without a new owner, the Royals are simply just limping on at this point.

New owners could help to bring some much-needed stability to the Berkshire club.