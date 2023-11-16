Highlights Dai Yongge's ownership of Reading FC has been problematic, leading to financial difficulties and unpaid wages for players and staff.

Several parties, including controversial businessman William Storey and former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, have expressed interest in taking over the club.

There are now four official offers on the table for Yongge to consider, and there is hope that a deal can be reached to end his ownership in the near future.

Dai Yongge's six-year stint as owner of Reading Football Club could soon be coming to an end.

The club have suffered greatly under Yongge despite initial significant investment, but his overspending led to sanctions placed upon the club by the EFL.

And in recent times, Yongge's struggles to move money from his native China and into the football club has meant unpaid wages for players and staff, various points deductions and winding-up orders for the club after tax bills were not paid.

A takeover by another consortium or party has been wanted by Royals supporters for some time, and they could be getting their wish in the coming months.

What parties have expressed an interest in Reading FC?

The most prominent and public party for a number of weeks that wanted to take over from Yongge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium was controversial British businessman William Storey.

Storey, who runs the Rich Energy drinks company and was involved in an ill-fated sponsorship deal in 2019 with the Haas Racing Formula One which was terminated halfway through the F1 season, had held talks with the club and visited their Bearwood training facility, as well as spoken to head coach Ruben Selles.

However, after many social media posts and interviews involving the club, Storey and his unnamed investors pulled out of the running at the start of November despite claiming to have been granted exclusivity.

Also at the table have been Genevra Associates, an investment management company who are based in Luxembourg but also have an office in Orlando in the United States, but most notably recently hired ex-Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al-Hammad - the son-in-law of controversial former Latics owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, who ran the club into financial issues in 2022 and 2023.

Genevra Associates though had an offer for the club rejected in October, and it remains to be seen if they are still in the running.

The most notable man however who has been interested in the last few weeks is former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, whose helicopters were spotted at Reading's stadium a few weeks ago and is reportedly keen on investing in the club.

Ashley sold Newcastle for £305 million to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and would have the funds to do a deal for Reading, but it all depends on if he has actually submitted an offer.

What is the latest on Reading FC's takeover situation?

It appears that a potential takeover of Reading could be progressing along nicely.

And a report from the Reading Chronicle has detailed the latest movements in regards to the club's ownership, and it has been revealed that there are now four official offers on the table for Yongge to consider.

There is also hope within the club that by the end of the week, or certainly the start of next week, Yongge will have chosen a preferred bid and granted exclusivity to that particular party so that the sale process can continue and eventually conclude.

Of course though, there is still the chance that Yongge turns down all of the offers as they are not to his liking, but there is now seemingly more positivity that a deal can be done and within a reasonable time-frame to end the Chinese businessman's time in Berkshire.