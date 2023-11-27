Reading FC could be set to usher in a new era at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but it doesn't look as though it will be Mike Ashley who will be taking the club from Dai Yongge.

The Chinese businessman has been back in England recently to try and push through a sale of the club, and exclusivity for one party was hopefully going to be agreed last week.

That did not end up happening, but it appears that Yongge is close to an agreement with a consortium, but ex-Newcastle United owner Ashley is not the front-runner.

Who is set to sign an exclusivity agreement with Reading FC?

According to James Earnshaw of the Reading Chronicle, Luxembourg-based hedge fund Genevra Associates are on the brink of penning an exclusivity agreement with Yongge and Reading, which would see them given a certain amount of time to conclude a deal.

And involved in Genevra Associates is ex-Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al-Hammad, who is the son-in-law of former Latics owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, the Bahraini businessman who was forced out of the Greater Manchester outfit earlier this year after running into financial difficulties.

Al-Hammad himself was criticised for his role in Wigan's downfall from the Championship to League One and for the multiple times where wages were paid late, but it looks as though he could be set to be involved in Berkshire.

There will be questions to answer over Al-Hammad's involvement in the group, with his LinkedIn profile claiming he became a General Partner of the company back in September 2023.

And not long after that, it was reported by The Telegraph that Genevra Associates - who also have a base in Orlando, Florida - had an offer for Reading turned down by Yongge.

They have remained in the running though for the club despite interest from others, and it looks like they are going to win out when they sign the exclusivity rights, with a deal expected to be completed if all goes well in January 2024.

Reading aren't the first club that Genevra have expressed a desire to invest in though, as they wanted earlier in the year to buy a minority stake in the footballing powerhouse that is Manchester United, according to reports.

That could either suggest the company has deep pockets or it was purely a PR move, but nevertheless, Genevra look to be closing in on Reading FC despite little being known about the individuals of their company and their net worth.

The news will also be a bitter blow to some of the other keen individuals and parties that were interested in making a move for the club, including the aforementioned Ashley.

His associates took a tour of the club a number of weeks ago after it was revealed he was interested in the Royals, and he was also publicly backed by Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony to make the club a success once more if his bid ended up being preferred.

However, it looks as though Ashley is set to miss out on the League One strugglers unless talks with Genevra end up falling through.