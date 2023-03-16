Crystal Palace could turn to Vincent Kompany or Michael Carrick if they decide to sack Patrick Vieira following their alarming run of form.

Whilst the Eagles are currently 12th in the Premier League, they are just three points above the relegation zone, and defeat to bitter rivals Brighton in the week continued a winless run, with the Londoners yet to pick up maximum points in 2023.

Therefore, the pressure is unsurprisingly building on Vieira, and the Guardian have revealed that chairman Steve Parish is very concerned at the situation. So much so, the report states he has begun ‘sounding out potential replacements’, with Burnley’s Kompany and Middlesbrough’s Carrick both thought to be in their thinking.

It seems highly likely that Vieira will be in charge of the trip to Arsenal on Sunday, but another loss there could lead to a major decision being made over the international break.

Whether Kompany or Carrick would consider the post is unclear. Whilst the Premier League will appeal, the Clarets are on course to win the Championship title with ease, and Boro are firmly in the mix to go up, currently sitting third. Therefore, both clubs would surely do all they can to resist any approach.

This isn’t the first time the pair have been linked with moves away, as reports emerged last week claiming that Kompany could be on the radar of Tottenham should Antonio Conte leave in the summer, as expected.

Meanwhile, Carrick has already had to respond to rumours that he could return to former club West Ham United, as David Moyes’ side also battle relegation.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s absolutely no surprise that Premier League clubs are tracking both Kompany and Carrick because they are both proving to be extremely talented coaches. Furthermore, they encourage progressive, attacking football, so you would expect them to be successful when they do eventually reach the Premier League.

However, it’s hard to see either wanting to go right now, especially Kompany who is almost certain to be in the top-flight next season.

So, whilst this update may frustrate fans of both clubs, the reality is that they’re both sure to keep hold of their respective managers until the summer, although these regular links show they will face a battle to keep onto them long-term.

