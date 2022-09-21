Significant Paul Warne suggestions emerge at Rotherham United amid Huddersfield Town links

Paul Warne’s six year reign as Rotherham United boss could be about to come to an end.

That is according to reports that have surfaced from TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook this afternoon.

Crook claims he has heard suggestions that the 49-year-old could soon be departing the New York Stadium, with the Millers boss featuring ‘prominently’ on the list of potential Huddersfield Town managers.

As we exclusively revealed at FLW week, the Terriers had turned their attention to the Millers boss after being knocked back in their pursuit of Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

During Warne’s tenure, Rotherham United have experienced plenty of highs and lows, with three relegations and three promotions at the club since he took over in November 2016.

Last season, Warne achieved the third of those promotions, finishing runners-up in League One to Wigan Athletic.

The Millers have started their Championship campaign well, too.

After nine league matches, Warne has the club sitting eighth in the Championship standings, with fourteen points on the board at this stage.

If the Millers were to play their game in hand versus Coventry City right now and win it, the three points would take them as high as fourth in the division.

The Verdict

It has to be said that this comes as quite a surprise given how well Rotherham United have done so far this season.

However, Warne has given six years of service to the club and perhaps feels that it is time to move on, particularly with himself being linked with the Huddersfield Town job.

Although Huddersfield find themselves in a poor state at the moment, we must not forget that just a few months ago the club were 90 minutes from Premier League football in the play-off final at Wembley.

There is big potential and ambition at the John Smith’s Stadium and whilst Rotherham are ambitious in their own right, theirs are aimed at simply staying in the Championship for now.

Nevertheless, it would be a huge blow for the Millers to lose Warne. No doubt everybody associated with the club are hoping the above suggestions are inaccurate.