Significant Owls figure could make Hillsborough return for Sheffield Wed v MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri could make a return to Hillsborough tonight to watch his club live against MK Dons, Owls reporter Dom Howson has shared on Twitter.

The club has had a decent enough season so far in Sky Bet League One and has proven particularly hard to beat – they just want to try and get some more wins on the board than draws in the coming months.

Of course, they managed to get three points last time out against Accrington at the weekend and it would certainly be a good time to build on that with another win tonight, as they take on another play-off contender in Liam Manning’s MK Dons side.

Both teams will feel as though they can challenge for the top six at least this year, and Wednesday owner Chansiri could well be present to see how his side gets on:

Heard a whisper #SWFC chairman Dejphon Chansiri could be at Hillsborough tonight. Don't think DC has seen a match live since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Darren Moore was asked about when DC would be back in the country at his presser last Friday. https://t.co/FvZG3xGCEQ pic.twitter.com/zTSyEFuoF1 — Dom Howson (@domhowson) November 23, 2021

The Verdict

The pandemic over the last 18 months or so has made a lot of travel difficult and naturally it has limited Chansiri’s ability to be present in what has been a tough period for the club.

However, things are getting back towards normality gradually in this country and this will be another step towards that from an Owls and their owner’s perspective.

Chansiri will hope, too, that he witnesses a win from his side.

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Plough Lane (Wimbledon) Yes No