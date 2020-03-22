Significant off-the-field update emerges from Gillingham

Gillingham owner Paul Scally is in talks with an American buyer about the prospect of the sale of the League One club, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Scally recently warned that the club faced the prospect of going out of business in the next few months as a result of the postponement of all football that is currently taking place, although it now seems they could be in line for a welcome financial boost.

According to the latest reports, Scally had been due to meet with the potential investors last week, but despite the fact that that was postponed due to the current Coronavirus outbreak, it is still thought that fresh funds could soon be made available at Priestfield.

It has also been claimed that those possible American investors have been keen on buying a club in England for some time, and have identified Gillingham as a viable option due to the potential for development and growth at the club.

The report also suggests that Scally, who has bought the club way back in 1995, would stay on at Priestfield, although the prospective new buyers are thought to want to have a significant involvement on the football side of the business.

As things stand, Gillingham are currently 11th in the League One table, eight points adrift of the play-off places with nine games of their season still to be played at some point.

The Verdict

What a boost this could be for Gillingham.

No one wants to see a club go out of business, and certainly not as a result of circumstances such as this that are almost completely beyond their control, as Scally had warned earlier this week.

As a result, this extra investment, which will hopefully keep them going until the season resumes and they can gain income from other means, will be a huge relief to everyone around the club.

The fact that Scally also looks set to stay on does seem encouraging, since he will be able to provide a useful insight into the club for those new investors, whose own interest is the football side of things is also positive, given it shows they are taking this venture seriously in all areas.