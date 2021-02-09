Significant off-the-field Sheffield Wednesday update emerges

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has rejected an offer to buy the Championship club according to Sky Sports.

It is claimed that Chansiri’s former advisor Erik Alonso made the offer to take over Sheffield Wednesday, with the Spaniard owning management company WBD Sports.

Sky Sports also report that Alonso had been backed financially by an Indonesian-based consortium, although the offer to purchase the club was rejected by Chansiri.

The offer was believed to have been in the region of £25million and £30million, for a 100% stake in Sheffield Wednesday.

Plenty of the Hillsborough faithful have made it no secret that they want Chansiri to step away from his role at the club in the near future, having voiced their frustrations on social media in recent months.

It’s been a frustrating season so far for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, with the Owls currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings with 19 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

They’re three points adrift of safety as well, and are yet to appointment Tony Pulis’ permanent successor heading into the second-half of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host relegation-threatened rivals Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough.

The Verdict:

This won’t come as a surprise to see Chansiri reject the bid.

He’s not exactly said that he’s willing to sell his stake in the club, so I have to admit that I didn’t see Alonso making his move for the Championship club.

The timing of this all seems a bit odd, especially given the fact that Sheffield Wednesday are firmly in a relegation fight this season.

The club’s supporters won’t want to have to worry about any off-the-field developments at this moment in time, as that isn’t where their priorities need to be.