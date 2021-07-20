Significant off-field Swindon Town development shared

Swindon Town have are set to finally be under new ownership after Lee Power has transferred over his shares.

BREAKING: @BBCWiltsSport understands @Official_STFC is under new ownership – shares have been transferred from outgoing Chairman Lee Power after a lengthy takeover battle#stfc pic.twitter.com/BicYn4TcKQ — BBC Wiltshire Sport (@BBCWiltsSport) July 20, 2021

That’s the latest according to BBC Wiltshire Sport, who provided the positive update on social media this afternoon, seemingly confirming the news that all Robins fans would’ve wanted to hear.

“BBC Wiltshire Sport understands Swindon Town is under new ownership – shares have been transferred from outgoing Chairman Lee Power after a lengthy takeover battle.”

As has been well-documented, the recently relegated League Two side have been engulfed with off-field issues for some time, which has impacted the squad.

During the summer, John McGreal was appointed as manager before leaving without taking charge of a game, whilst the same has happened with a summer signing.

With several other problems arising under Power’s ownership in the past, fans have been desperate for him to sell the club as they prepare for life back in the fourth tier.

Clem Morfuni and The Axis Group are believed to have secured the deal to buy the club and they will have a lot of work to do to ahead of the new season.

The verdict

This is the news that all the fans will have wanted to hear and it finally gives the support something to look forward to after what has been a quite remarkable summer.

Now, they will be awaiting official confirmation and then it will be about backing the new owners who will hopefully put things in place to ensure the team can kick on moving forward.

So, this is a big day for Swindon and it should be the catalyst for happier times ahead.

