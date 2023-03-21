Swansea City are in talks with potential investors about buying into the club, although there will be no full takeover of the Championship side.

It’s fair to say that the current Swans' hierarchy aren’t very popular among the support, which is totally understandable given how they’ve fallen over the years. That anger intensified in January, when Russell Martin wasn’t backed with funds to bring in new players despite assurances that new recruits would arrive.

Whilst many would welcome a change in ownership, it doesn’t appear that will be happening any time soon, but the BBC have revealed that there could be additional funding coming into the club.

“Swansea City have held talks over securing fresh investment into the Championship club. The club’s US owners are open to bringing a new minority stakeholder on board to provide a financial boost. Discussions with interested parties are understood to have taken place.

“It would not see the Swans the subject of a takeover, with majority shareholders Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien and Jake Silverstein said to be still committed to the club.”

The update adds that the idea behind this is to ease the financial hit as they prepare for what will be a sixth consecutive year outside the top-flight next season.

On the pitch, Martin’s side are 16th in the table, and they eased any fears that could be dragged back into a relegation battle with a 2-0 win over Bristol City last time out, which ended a poor run of form.

The verdict

This is obviously not a bad thing if new finance comes into the club, and it is something the club has done before, so it will just be a case of waiting and seeing who these potential investors are, and whether it’s advanced considering talks have taken place already.

The other side of this is that it appears a takeover is not on the cards, something that will no doubt disappoint the Swansea supporters who are unhappy with how the club has been run over the years. And, you have to say that stance is totally understandable.

Hopefully, they will have learnt from mistakes made in that period, and particularly January, and back Martin in the summer because the fact the Swans had been flirting with relegation is not acceptable.

