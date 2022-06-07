Significant off-field Sunderland development shared

Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven are in talks with a cryptocurrency group as they look to sell their 39% stake in Sunderland.

The former was previously the outright owner before selling a majority controlling stake to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus last year but he surprisingly kept a fairly significant stake, along with Methven.

But, it appears they could now be ready to sell, as The Athletic confirmed the cryptocurrency group, known as The Fans Together, have agreed a fee to buy the shares and were watching on during the play-off semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday.

And, they gave an update for the fans on the situation to the media outlet.

“In Sunderland, we have deliberately chosen a club with a large fan base that is in a sound financial state and we are keen to work with existing shareholders to continue to build on the momentum achieved through the recent promotion to the Championship.

“While discussions are ongoing, we are unable to provide further information at this moment in time, however we will update fans and wider stakeholders as soon as possible.”

The verdict

Whilst most fans would be glad to see Donald and Methven have no stake in the club, this is a slightly concerning development.

There is not much known at all about the group involved and cryptocurrency is an area that divides opinion among the public.

So, Sunderland fans will want a more concrete update from the club in the coming days and then a better understanding of what The Fans Together want to do with the club, along with Louis-Dreyfus.

