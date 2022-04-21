Significant off-field Sheffield United development shared

Sheffield United are the subject of a £115m takeover offer from American businessman Henry Mauriss.

The Athletic have revealed that the EFL are currently reviewing the offer, with the next step for Mauriss to prove he has the funding to complete the deal and then he will be subject to an owners and directors test.

Mauriss, who made his money in the credit card and finance industry, is someone that the Blades fans may have come across before, as he was seeking to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley a few years ago.

Despite talks reaching an advanced stage, he couldn’t close the £350m deal, with the PIF fund eventually buying the Magpies.

If Mauriss can finalise his purchase of the Yorkshire outfit, it will spell the end of Prince Abdullah’s time in charge of the club.

The main aim for all connected to Sheffield United on the pitch will be to win promotion back to the Premier League, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side currently fighting for a place in the play-offs.

The verdict

This is a major update for the Blades fans, many of who will surely welcome the chance for someone to come into the club with fresh investment.

The current owner has spent in the past, so he can’t be criticised for that, but the decisions that have been made haven’t always worked and it seemed apparent they were going to cut back in the summer.

Of course, there is still a lot of work to do before this is complete and it will be interesting to see if Mauriss will takeover considering how it went for him with Newcastle in the past.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.