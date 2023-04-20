Sheffield United have confirmed that the embargo they had been placed under has been lifted.

Why were Sheffield United under an embargo?

The Blades were sanctioned in January by the EFL for breaching the rule ‘which concerns non-payment of transfer funds to other clubs’. As a result, they were unable to bring players in towards the end of the winter window, whilst it also impacted what they could do in terms of renewing contracts.

In the background, the Blades are subject of a takeover bid from Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, so it’s no secret that the current regime is looking to cash in.

Now, it would seemingly open the door for that to be finalised swiftly, although the EFL had previously confirmed they were looking for more answers from Mmobuosi before signing off on it.

That’s after the club confirmed via the Sheffield Star that they are no longer under sanction from the EFL.

“Sheffield United acknowledges that the sanctions imposed relating to EFL regulation 52.2.3 have been lifted with immediate effect. As previously stated, the board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support Paul Heckingbottom and the team.”

What does this mean for Sheffield United?

Of course, with the transfer window shut, the embargo preventing them from signing players didn’t mean much at the moment, but that would obviously have a big impact on Paul Heckingbottom and the recruitment team if it dragged on into the summer.

The Blades are currently second in the Championship, and they can confirm their return to the Premier League with a win against West Brom at Bramall Lane in six days time.

So, once promotion is confirmed, they will want to get to work on identifying new players, and then to be in a position to act when the summer window opens.

It will also ensure they can press ahead with new contracts for players, something which is very important, as some key individuals within the squad see their deals run down in the coming months, including striker Oli McBurnie.

First though, the Yorkshire side will be focused on the FA Cup, as they’re in action at Wembley this weekend as they seek a place in the showpiece final, although it will be an extremely tough task against Premier League champions Manchester City.