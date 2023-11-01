Gareth Ainsworth's departure as Queens Park Rangers manager at the weekend had been somewhat written on the wall for some time, but another significant exit from the West London club has followed.

After five years as chairman of the Hoops, Amit Bhatia has stood down from his role due to the fact that he cannot commit enough time to the role because of other commitments.

Bhatia first became involved with the R's back in 2007, when he bought a stake in the club and subsequently became vice-chairman off the back of that, at the same time that F1 moguls Flavio Briatore and Bernie Ecclestone had completed a takeover.

Briefly resigning from the board in 2011 after failing to purchase the entire club, Bhatia was vice-chairman until 2018 when he stepped up to become the full-time chairman of the R's, but a recent downfall in form for the club in the last 12 months has seen his stock somewhat diminish.

The 44-year-old, who is married to the daughter of minority QPR owner Lakshmi Mittal, will now step away from the club after being involved for 16 years.

What has Amit Bhatia said amid QPR departure?

Bhatia has issued a statement on his departure from Loftus Road, and has insisted that he will remain a QPR fan despite his exit - and the fact that his popularity quickly diminished in recent times.

“While the decision to step down as chairman was always going to be a difficult one and has been made with a very heavy heart, it is made with the best interests of the football club in mind," Bhatia said, via QPR's official website.

“I wanted to wait for the arrival of our new head coach to take place first, and to ensure it was a process that could be conducted as smoothly as possible.

“I would like to use this moment to thank Gareth Ainsworth for all his best endeavours with the club. He is a fantastic man.

“Equally, I now wish Martí Cifuentes the very best of luck following his arrival.

“Being chairman of QPR is a role I have held and served with immense pride.

“However, I fully recognise the responsibility of the position and the importance of a greater presence, not only at matches but also, where possible, on a day-to-day basis.

“Due to ever-increasing responsibilities and commitments on my time, it is now proving challenging for me to dedicate as much time to this position as is required and deserved."

Who will be QPR's next chairman?

There is going to be somewhat of a seamless transition between Bhatia departing and his replacement coming in to fill his shoes, as his successor has been at the club for a while anyway.

It is set to be a somewhat controversial one though as it is the club's CEO Lee Hoos who is set to take on Bhatia's job and essentially combine his two roles into one.

Hoos has also been criticised for the recent downfall of QPR along with Bhatia and the owners, as well as previous director of football Les Ferdinand, so it's not exactly and announcement that is set to get the R's fans pulses racing.

They would have surely much preferred an outside hire with a clean slate, but they have got Hoos and you have to wonder if things will actually change now Bhatia has gone.