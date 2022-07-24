Significant off-field Norwich City update shared

Norwich City are in talks with potential investors and they expect further updates on that to come in the next few weeks.

It’s no secret that the second-largest shareholder Michael Foulger has been open to selling his stake in the club, with American businessman Mark Attanasio known to be interested in investing.

And, whilst he wasn’t named specifically, the Pinkun have revealed that key figures at the club told fans in a Q&A in Scotland last night that discussions are ongoing.

“Norwich City have confirmed that they’re in talks with investors over the transfer of shares in the club, telling fans to expect news in due course.”

That would be very welcome news for the fans, who are keen for fresh investment to help the club as they look to establish themselves in the top-flight in the long-term after years of going up and down.

Dean Smith’s side are expected to push for promotion this season and begin their campaign against Cardiff City in Wales on Saturday.

Norwich lost to Celtic in a friendly yesterday, with a weaker side facing Hibs this afternoon.

The verdict

This is a positive update from Norwich as there has been a lot of anger at the board in recent months from a section of the fan base, which is perhaps understandable given how last season went.

So, fresh investment and a fresh voice at a high level at the club could be what’s needed to help the club move forward in the years to come.

Now, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens and it will be interesting to see what the next update provides.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.