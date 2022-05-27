Significant off-field Norwich City update emerges

Norwich City could be set to receive fresh investment upon their return to the Championship, with American tycoon Mark Attanasio in talks to become a stakeholder in the Canaries, according to the Pink Un.

The Norfolk side have been owned by celebrity cook Delia Smith and husband Michael Wynn-Jones since 1997, with this year being the 25th anniversary of their takeover as majority shareholders.

With the pair not having an endless amount of funds though, they could be set to receive help in the form of investment from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

That could come in the form of Attanasio, a 64-year-old New York-born businessman who has a vested interest in sports as the current owner of Major League Baseball team the Milwaukee Brewers.

Attanasio, who is also a senior executive at an alternative investment fund, purchased the Brewers in 2004 for $223 million and is now seemingly looking to get into English football.

The American is said to have a net worth of $700 million as of August 2020 and is reported to have been at Carrow Road with a delegation of people, including his two sons and several board members and executives of the Brewers, to watch Norwich’s 2021-22 season-ending match against Tottenham Hotspur, and met Canaries officials for talks on proposed investments.

The Verdict

It would certainly be exciting if Norwich were to receive some fresh investment within the club, as things have become rather samey and perhaps stale over the years.

There’s been nothing wrong with the current ownership of the club, but Smith and Wynn Jones’ personal finances will always limit what they can really do in terms of investing and getting some help from a richer individual or consortium can only help.

Norwich, unlike other clubs, haven’t typically splashed out upon their promotions to the Premier League, which is probably why they keep ending up back in the second tier.

If Attanasio becomes an investor though, that could change things and could give the club funds to strengthen going forward and then to consolidate in the Premier League should they get back there.