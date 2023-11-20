If you are a Leeds United supporter then right now, you'd have to be pretty content about what is going on at Elland Road.

Despite a shaky start to the 2023-24 season in the opening few weeks, new head coach Daniel Farke now has a settled side who are playing flowing, attacking football, with the gap to the top two in the Championship table now only eight points.

Leeds' run of form recently to make them third in the table would probably not have happened if it wasn't for some of the deals that new majority owners 49ers Enterprises sanctioned, such as the arrivals of Joel Piroe and Glen Kamara in August.

After agreeing a deal a month prior, the business arm of the NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers, who had been a part of the Leeds board and ownership structure since 2018 and had been slowly but steadily increasing their stake in the club, and after already having 44 per cent of United, they bought out Radrizzani for £170 million over the summer.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

And after they took over the club in the summer from Radrizzani, it was clear that 49ers Enterprises wanted to get more and more people on board - not only into their group in the form of high-profile sports stars from the United States, but also other groups.

They have been successful on both fronts, with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Russell Westbrook now all involved, and they have also now sold a minority stake in the club to another group.

Who have 49ers Enterprises sold part of Leeds United to?

According to a report by Bloomberg, Leeds' current owners have sold a minority stake in the third-placed Championship club to a holding company named Ackerley Partners.

There is no details on what percentage has been sold to the group or how much the shares have been traded for, but it is yet another company that includes sports people on their list of investors.

Bloomberg name the likes of former NFL player Cliff Avril and motorsport driver James Dayson as sports stars who are involved in Ackerley Partners, but it is unclear how much involvement they will have in the day-to-day running of United as a club.

Who are Ackerley Partners?

According to their LinkedIn page, Ackerley Partners are a Seattle-based private equity firm and they are owned by the Ackerley family.

Brothers Ted and Chris Ackerley are the driving force behind the sports side of the business though, and their dad Barry, who founded the Ackerley Group media company, owned NBA franchise the Seattle Supersonics for 18 years, and Ackerley Partners was formed following the sale of the Ackerly Group for $800 million over 20 years ago.

Ackerley Partners already part-own a sports team in the United States as they own a stake in National Hockey League outfit the Seattle Kraken, and the NHL sees some significantly-paid players as part of the sport - akin to that of top Premier League players.

It is unclear as to how much Ackerley Partners are actually worth, but they will have some form of finance behind them to own a part of Leeds United.