Significant off-field development involving key Portsmouth figure revealed

Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin has stepped down from his position, with the news being confirmed by the club on their official website this morning.

It is said that the key figure is set to depart the club for a position at The Topps Company as general manager of international sports and entertainment but he will still remain as part of the Pompey hierarchy in his role as a director.

Catlin originally arrived at the South Coast outfit back in 2012 as he worked tirelessly to prevent the club from going into certain extinction alongside the Pompey Supporters’ Trust and Presidents.

He then went on to become CEO and ensured that the club’s debts were wiped clear as they moved out of administration.

Speaking after his departure from the role was confirmed, Catlin had this to say:

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege to have been CEO of Portsmouth Football Club. To represent this club and our supporters – I would argue some of the most loyal and passionate in the world – has genuinely been the greatest experience of my life.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work as part of a larger team throughout this period, with people who care passionately about Pompey.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Sylvain Distin Yes No

“Whether staff, director or fan, we all share a deep love and emotional attachment to the club and city.

“Football isn’t an exact science and the ups and downs are all part of the emotional rollercoaster of caring so much about the club. If you don’t hurt with the lows, you can’t experience the joy and emotional feelings of the highs – the two are entwined.”

During his tenure on the South Coast, Pompey achieved great success on the field of play, with winning Sky Bet League Two in the 2016/17 campaign and claiming Checkatrade Trophy glory in 2019 at Wembley Stadium being the main highlights.

The Verdict

This comes as an end of an era for Pompey and many will be sending their best wishes to Catlin as he departs for pastures new with The Topps Company.

He has overseen a massive transformation of the club’s fortunes since coming into the fold back in 2012 and will be best remembered for his help in staving off the threat of going bust.

His professionalism and business acumen has left the club in a great financial position moving forwards and they will now be aiming for future success under the management of Danny Cowley and his coaching team.

Whoever comes in to replace the outgoing CEO will have big shoes to fill, as he has changed the momentum on and off the pitch at Fratton Park over the years.