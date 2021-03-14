Significant off-field decision under consideration as Birmingham City ponder further changes

Birmingham City’s hierarchy could sack chief executive Xuandong Ren as well as boss Aitor Karanka.

A 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City has left Blues hovering dangerously above the relegation zone, and it appears to be the final straw for the ex-Middlesbrough chief, with reports claiming he will be dismissed in the next 24 hours.

Whilst that’s a decision that most Blues fans would welcome, they also recognise that the problems run deeper at St. Andrew’s.

And, a common theme with these issues in the past has been Ren. He has been in charge of the day-to-day operations at the club, and responsible for making the big managerial decisions, including Karanka’s appointment.

Therefore, fans are livid with what they believe to be the mis-management from him, with protests around the city calling for his exit over the weekend.

That could be on the cards too, with Telegraph reporter John Percy confirming that Ren is ‘under growing pressure’.

The update states that, Zhao Wenqing, described as a ‘powerful director’ is the one behind the decision to remove Karanka, and he could make the same decision for the controversial chief executive.

The verdict

This is the news that Birmingham fans will want to hear. Quite simply, Ren has made a host of major errors over the years, which is why Blues find themselves in the position they’re in.

That’s not to absolve Karanka of all the blame, because he should be doing more, but Ren’s poor decision making has been going on way before the Spaniard arrived.

Sacking two key figures with just ten games to go in a relegation battle is far from ideal, but most believe this is what’s needed to help Blues move forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.