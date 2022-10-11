Significant off-field Coventry City development shared

US billionaire John McEvoy is weighing up a move to buy Championship side Coventry City.

Whilst the Sky Blues aren’t officially up for sale, there has been rumours over the past few months that current owner Joy Seppala would be open to a deal at the right price, with TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan confirming he had been in talks.

However, nothing has materialised on that front, but the interest in Coventry remains, with the BBC revealing this evening that McEvoy is considering a bid. As well as purchasing the club, the successful businessman is looking to buy the stadium.

Any takeover would be fronted up by John Dawkins who works with McEvoy on a record label and is a supporter of the Sky Blues.

If it does happen, it won’t be McEvoy’s first move into sport as he already has stakes in the US National Hockey League team Nashville Predators and Major League Baseball outfit Colorado Rockies.

Mark Robins’ side are bottom of the Championship after a tough start to the campaign, although they do have games in hand on the sides around them.

14 questions about Coventry City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who was Coventry's first game of the season against? Bristol City Sunderland Millwall Hull

The verdict

This is a very exciting update from Coventry City as in the modern game if you are to be successful you generally need an owner with deep pockets and McEvoy clearly has financial power.

Of course, the stadium has been problematic for the club for some time, so that aspect of this update is also hugely encouraging.

So, it will be interesting to see how this develops over the coming weeks and months and if anything does get agreed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.