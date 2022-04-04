Significant off-field Cardiff City development shared

Three parties are keen on purchasing Cardiff City from Vincent Tan and there is a belief that he could be tempted to sell.

The Malaysian businessman has been involved with the Bluebirds for over a decade now, with his reign having brought plenty of good and bad moments.

However, the investment in the club has dried up recently, and the Telegraph have revealed this afternoon that Tan could have the possibility to sell in the coming months.

They state that there have been three ‘expressions of takeover interest’, although it’s unclear who those interested parties are.

Crucially though, the report adds that with Cardiff thought to be losing around £2m a month, Tan may now be ready to sanction a sale, even if no formal offers have arrived just yet.

If a takeover doesn’t go through, the cost-cutting is expected to continue at the Welsh club in the summer, with many experienced players out of contract.

Steve Morison’s side are 17th in the Championship after a 4-0 defeat to bitter rivals Swansea City last time out.

The verdict

You would imagine that many Cardiff fans are pleased with this update as Tan has been a controversial owner over the years and he is, perhaps understandably, reluctant to keep putting money in.

In that sense, a new owner would potentially offer the hope for a brighter future, although we know there are no guarantees that things will improve.

This update suggests it could be something to monitor over the coming weeks and months, and it will be interesting to see if serious offers are made down the line.

