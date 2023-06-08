Birmingham City will appoint Garry Cook as their new CEO when Tom Wagner completes his takeover of the Championship side.

Who is Garry Cook?

The 65-year-old, who was born in Birmingham, is best known to fans in England for his work with Manchester City, where he was CEO as they changed ownership to the Abu Dhabi Group and subsequently splashed the cash to become a force in English football.

After leaving in 2011, Cook was involved in UFC before returning to football earlier this year as he was executive president and CEO of the Saudi Professional League. That has obviously been in the news a lot over the past few days, as serious money has been pumped into the league to attract more superstars to the country after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move.

But, Cook will be leaving, as The Athletic revealed that he is lined up to join Blues when the proposed takeover goes through.

This is something that has been in the pipeline for some time, as Cook’s name was mentioned earlier this year when news of Wagner’s interest in Blues broke. And, he was spotted in the directors box alongside the US businessman for the final game of the season against Sheffield United.

When will the Birmingham takeover go through?

Even though we know Cook will be joining Blues, we don’t know the exact date he will start, as the club waits for the takeover to be finalised. However, there was positive news earlier this week as the EFL did approve the move, which was a significant hurdle to overcome in terms of getting it sorted quickly.

Now, they’re waiting for approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with an announcement likely to follow once that has happened. Again, it’s hard to get a definitive time frame on when that will happen, but all connected to Blues will be hoping that it arrives as soon as possible.

That includes boss John Eustace, who will be hoping to make a start on his summer transfer plans as he looks to build on what was a positive first season at St. Andrew’s for Eustace. Despite being tipped for relegation due to the off-field issues that restricted what he could do, Blues weren’t ever in too much danger as they finished 17th in the table.