Significant off-field Birmingham City development shared

Birmingham City could be under new ownership by the end of the month, with a deal to sell the club described as ‘close’.

There has been rumours over the past few days that the current controversial Hong Kong-based owners Birmingham Sports Holdings could leave, with a consortium that includes Blues fan Paul Richardson and former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez believed to be in talks.

The latter had shared a video at St. Andrew’s today as he watched the 2-1 loss at home to Blackburn.

And, according to Birmingham Live, there is an optimism that a deal will be sorted in the coming weeks, as they revealed an agreement is close over a £35m fee to buy the Championship outfit.

They state that a request to the Football League to approve the deal will be sent in the next two weeks, with no problems anticipated.

The prospective new owners are said to have funding to ensure the club can operate on a ‘stable’ footing, and they will prioritise improvements of St. Andrew’s should the deal go through.

The verdict

This is the news that all Blues fans wanted because we know the problems that they’ve had over the years and there was no signs of that changing any time soon.

So, this is really encouraging, particularly as it seems talks are at a relatively advanced stage, so there shouldn’t be too many more hurdles to overcome.

But, as we’ve seen many times, a takeover can be a complicated process, but Blues fans will still be excited about what the future can hold.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.