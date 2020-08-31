Significant Nottingham Forest transfer development shared concerning talented midfielder

Nottingham Forest will not be signing David Tavares from Benfica, despite reports claiming that a deal was imminent.

A club source has told us that #nffc are NOT interested in signing Benfica midfielder David Tavares. — BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) August 31, 2020

The 21-year-old is highly-rated by the Portuguese giants but he has understandably found game time hard to come by in Lisbon over the past few years.

So, it had been suggested that he would make a switch to the East Midlands, on an initial loan with the Reds having the option to make it a permanent transfer if they wanted.

If that did happen, it would be the latest deal between the two clubs in recent years, with Joao Carvalho and Yuri Ribeiro making that move in the past.

However, BBC Nottingham have stated that those reports are false after speaking to someone at the club, as Forest are not monitoring the midfielder.

“A club source has told us that #nffc are NOT interested in signing Benfica midfielder David Tavares.”

Sabri Lamouchi is well-stocked for options in the middle of the park and he does have some talent coming through, with Jake Taylor someone who has caught the eye in recent weeks.

The verdict

This is a strange one as other outlets had indicated it was a matter of time before this deal was completed and it would have been a move that excited Forest fans because the player clearly has a lot of ability.

But, if it’s not happening it isn’t a major problem for the Reds because they have a lot of options in Tavares’ position.

It will be interesting to see if any further developments happen and if Forest do bring in another midfielder before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.