Significant Nottingham Forest player update shared ahead of crucial Sheffield Wednesday test

Nottingham Forest could welcome Lewis Grabban back for tomorrow’s huge game against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 36 goals for the Reds over the past two seasons, hasn’t featured since the draw with Derby County on October 23, and he has been missed.

Chris Hughton’s side are on a dismal run and only goal difference keeps them outside of the relegation zone. A key factor for that has been a lack of goals, with the East Midlands outfit managing just two in their last seven games.

So, the experienced boss would love to welcome Grabban back – and he could do just that against the Owls.

That’s after the club confirmed on their official site that the striker has been back in training in the past few days, and he will be assessed ahead of the game, with Hughton set to make a late call on the player. Either way, Lyle Taylor is likely to lead the line for the hosts from the start.

Wednesday are currently bottom of the Championship, trailing Forest by four points, so it is an important fixture.

The verdict

Even though he would only be an option for the bench tomorrow, this is great news for Forest.

Grabban had a very tough start to the campaign, but he is a goalscorer and someone who has proven time and time again that he can deliver at this level.

In their current situation, Forest need everyone available, so Hughton will hope he can call on the ex-Bournemouth man for what is a vital game.

