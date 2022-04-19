Significant Nottingham Forest injury blow confirmed ahead of promotion run-in

Nottingham Forest will be without Keinan Davis for the next five league games, whilst he could potentially miss the play-offs as well.

Deleted previous tweet as poorly worded… Grabban is ill. Davis hamstring problem is more serious.

Unlikely to play again in the remaining games of the normal season, but might be back for play-offs. Let's hope we witness another unexpectedly quick recovery from injury… — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) April 18, 2022

The striker joined the Reds on loan from Aston Villa in the January window and it’s a move that has worked out superbly well for the player and Steve Cooper.

Davis has scored five goals and registered two assists in 15 games, but that doesn’t highlight his overall contribution, with the 24-year-old having been the ideal focal point for this attack-minded Forest side.

However, he was forced off late on in the defeat at Luton on Good Friday, which meant he missed the win over West Brom last night.

And, reporter Paul Taylor shared a worrying update ahead of the game, as he confirmed a hamstring issue is going to keep Davis out for at least the regular season.

“Davis hamstring problem is more serious. Unlikely to play again in the remaining games of the normal season, but might be back for play-offs.”

Whilst some fans may still have hope of catching Bournemouth, a play-off spot is the most likely finish for Forest. If that’s the case, they would be playing on May 13th or 14th, with the second leg three days later.

The verdict

This is a big blow for Forest as Davis had been terrific for the team since joining in the winter window.

He brought a physicality to the team that the other strikers don’t have, and he settled in quickly to form an understanding with the other attacking options at the City Ground.

So, there’s no denying this is a blow but he could still make the play-offs and last night was proof that Cooper still has quality to call on.

