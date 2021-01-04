Significant Norwich City transfer update emerges that may affect Man United, Arsenal and Leeds United

Norwich City intend to reject any offers that are forthcoming for Emiliano Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell this month, with Sky Sports reporting that the Canaries are keen to hold onto their key players this window.

All three of the aforementioned players have been previously linked with a departure from Carrow Road after the club’s relegation from the Premier League, with all three having impressed during their respective stints in the top flight.

Despite the various rumours circulating about the players potentially moving away, it is said that none of the trio have asked to leave the Championship leaders and they all appear set to stay at the club under Daniel Farke as they seek to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Norfolk outfit sold the likes of Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis to Everton and Newcastle United during the summer and will no doubt be seeking to keep hold of their best assets going forwards after starting the season in such fine fashion.

The Verdict

This is a real signal of intent from Farke and Norwich City hierarchy as it shows how serious they are about sealing an instant promotion this term.

Aarons came the closest to leaving during the summer as a move to Barcelona fell through, however he has since knuckled down well with the club and has shown his best form so far despite interest from Manchester United.

Meanwhile Cantwell and Buendia continue to be two of the club’s main protagonists in an attacking sense and both appear to be enjoying their football despite the links with a departure to Leeds United and Arsenal respectively.

Overall these rumours are part and parcel of the game and the fact that the Canaries have stamped their foot down and said these players aren’t going anywhere shows the signs of a club that is well run from top to bottom.