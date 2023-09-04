Norwich City have been owned by famous chef Delia Smith for a number of years now, but that looks set to change.

Smith, who is 82 years of age, became majority shareholder of the Canaries along with husband Michael Wynn-Jones in 1997, with both having been season ticket holders at Carrow Road for a number of years beforehand.

Gradually, the pair's actual percentage of the club owned has come down, with other investors taking minority stakeholdings alongside Smith and Wynn-Jones.

One of these individuals was Michael Foulger, who had obtained 15.9 per cent of the club over the years, but last September an exciting change occurred with American businessman Mark Attanasio buying Foulger's stake and also becoming a club director.

Attanasio has been involved with multiple sporting institutions in his home country, having been the owner of Major League Baseball franchise the Milwaukee Brewers for over 18 years and part-owns American Hockey League outfit the Milwaukee Admirals.

The 65-year-old decided to step into the world of football for the very first time last year though, and in 2020 he was reportedly worth around $700 million, meaning he has the cash to potentially make a difference in Norfolk.

Until now though, Smith and Wynn-Jones have still been the majority shareholders with 40 per cent of the club's stock in their hands - that is now expected to change however within the next month.

What is set to be the new ownership structure at Norwich City?

According to a report from the BBC, Attanasio is set to invest further into the club that will bring him in-line with the Smith and Wynn-Jones ownership.

It will mean that Attanasio also has a 40 per cent shareholding of City, and it is a deal that could bring bigger investments thanks to his reported wealth.

Attanasio's consortium is set to purchase 195,012 shares, but the move has to gain the approval of the rest of the clubs shareholders before anything can be made final.

This is expected to happen on October 2 as a meeting has been called for all relevant parties at Carrow Road on that date to either approve Attanasio's acquisition or to deny it.

Is this good news for Norwich City?

Should Attanasio's bid to gain more shares and in-turn further control of the club be successful, then it is definitely good and exciting news for supporters to get their teeth sunk into.

Attanasio has a lot of money behind him and when given the same level of power that Smith and Wynn-Jones have had for nearly 30 years now, then you'd expect bigger things to happen.

Whilst the current majority owners of the club are ardent fans and have been for most of their lives, they lack the actual financial muscle to invest 10s of millions into the infrastructure if it's needed, with Premier League money and parachute payments going a long way to helping them out.

With Attanasio though now on the verge of increasing his control, exciting times are seemingly coming at Carrow Road as David Wagner's side look to make it out of the Championship.