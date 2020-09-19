Significant Norwich City, Barcelona transfer update emerges

Norwich City have rejected two Barcelona bids to sign Max Aarons, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Aarons and Norwich are back in the Championship this season, with the young right-back on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs.

It’s reported that the Canaries have knocked two bids from Barcelona back, with one of those worth £20m+.

Quiz: 6 of these Norwich City facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Norwich City's record signing is Steven Naismith. True or false? True False

The Athletic reporter is confirming that Barcelona attention will be turning to Sergino Dest now, but the European interest in Aarons is not done just yet, with Bayern Munich keeping tabs.

Hearing Norwich have turned down 2 offers from Barcelona for Max Aarons. 1 could’ve been worth £20m + bonuses. 20yo RB agreed terms on deal that‘s been running months. #FCB will now try to sign Sergino Dest from Ajax. Bayer Munich also watching Aarons closely @TheAthleticUK #NCFC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 19, 2020

Aarons, 20, featured in 36 of Norwich’s 38 Premier League fixtures last season, registering one assist.

However, the young full-back couldn’t prevent Daniel Farke’s side slipping back into the Championship after just one season.

Farke had Aarons in his side last weekend on the opening weekend of the Championship season, as Norwich made a winning start on their second-tier return.

That’s a level the youngster has thrived at before, with Aarons bagging two goals and registering six assists in Norwich’s title-winning 2018/19 campaign.

The Verdict

This is quite the development and Norwich are digging their heels in when it comes to Aarons’ future.

£20m and then bonuses is quite a significant fee, plus a move to Barcelona is an added incentive.

Whether the player was keen on the move or not remains to be seen, but this is a big transfer story emerging and it’ll be interesting to see if Aarons is still a Norwich player this time next month.

Thoughts? Let us know!