Significant Neil Warnock update shared as Sunderland continue hunt for new manager

Neil Warnock has made it known to the Sunderland hierarchy that he would be interested in succeeding Lee Johnson as manager.

The Black Cats made the decision to sack the former Bristol City chief after the humiliating 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers over the weekend, even though they are third in the table as they chase automatic promotion.

There have been no major developments in terms of a replacement coming in, but the Northern Echo have revealed that Warnock has been in contact with key figures at the Stadium of Light to confirm his interest in the vacancy.

Interestingly, the update also states that he would be willing to take on a role until the end of the season, which would then allow owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman more time to find a long-term option.

If the Wearside outfit did turn to the 73-year-old, it would be his latest job in the Football League, with the experienced former Sheffield United boss having won several promotions over the years.

His most recent role was with fellow north-east side Middlesbrough but he was dismissed earlier this season.

The verdict

This would be a very interesting move for Sunderland and it’s one that is sure to divide opinion among the support.

On the one hand, it’s all about winning promotion this season and Warnock’s overall record shows that he is the man that can deliver on that, despite his struggles with Middlesbrough.

Yet, some would want the club to seek a long-term option and there would be better options than Warnock out there for that. So, it’s a huge call facing the decision makers at Sunderland and it will be interesting to see who they go for.

